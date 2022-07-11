Republican Congressional nominee in Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District Sam Peters told Breitbart News Saturday that Congress needs to “scrap the entire code for immigration and rewrite it… so it makes sense for our country today.”

Peters, who ran for Congress in 2020 but fell short in the primary, is running again as the 2022 Republican nominee against incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford in November. The nominee spent 20 years in the United States Air Force and retired at the rank of Major in 2013, earning a Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

“It’s incredible what this administration has done,” he said, referring to the southern border crisis and the failures of the Biden administration. Peters noted that one of the most important issues in the country is the number of illegal immigrants that have been streaming across the border. He added that Border Patrol has seen border crossers in the hundreds of thousands, compared to significantly fewer in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“President Biden has took the most secure border that we’ve ever had under President Trump. And on day one, started dismantling the security that was built in that administration. And now again, up over 2 million people a year coming across the border that we know about,” he said.

Peters explained that in the 1990s, he trained canines to go to the Southern Border for drug interdiction. “To watch what’s happening at the Southern Border is just, it’s just absolutely disgusting to me that our country is being overrun by this,” the Republican stated, condemning the softening of laws and lack of enforcement at the Southern Border due to the actions of state and local legislatures.

“The amount of leeway that the state legislators, again, run by Democrats, the amount of leeway that they’re giving these criminals and leaning towards releasing of criminals…” he said, noting the Nevada Assembly Bill 424. Peters explained that the bill is “catering to this criminal element is this is going to destroy our communities” by “literally let[ing] criminals out of jail early.”

“The crime levels are up across the country,” he explained. “Here in Las Vegas, the murder rate is up 900% this year. It’s just it’s incredible. The amount of destruction, the Democrats, not only state level, [at the] party and legislator, but at the federal level as well. The amount of damage that they’re doing.”

If he beats Horsford in November and is made a member of Congress, Peters said he “would scrap the entire code for immigration and rewrite it [and] write it to make, so it makes sense for our country today.”

“Make it so immigrants have to apply for a visa in the country they’re leaving,” he explained. “And before they can come here, it has to be approved. You know, all of these things, build the wall… I am full-on behind building the wall; we have got to stop the flow of immigrants, illegal immigrants into this country, immediately, and, quite frankly, I’d shut down immigration for a period of time until we can figure out who is in this country currently. And those that shouldn’t be here get them out. Look, we have to turn illegal immigration back into a crime. What this administration has done, what the liberal left has done, has turned it into civil litigation. And it’s absolutely not what it is. It’s a crime. It’s dangerous for our communities, and it needs to be stopped. So we have to rewrite the law in its entirety, in my opinion. We need to take a fresh approach to it. And it’s not just, you know, catering to — like the Democrats are doing — catering to the liberal to the illegal immigrants or illegal elements in the cartels. We just got to stop it.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.