Joe Biden (Again) Blames Republicans for All His Woes

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 8: President Joe Biden appears to get visibly angry as he delivers remarks before signing an Executive Order on protecting access to reproductive health care services in Washington, DC. With the President are, from left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier …
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty
Simon Kent

President Joe Biden looked around late Sunday night and saw a troubled land. Soaring gas prices, record-high inflation, border crises, rising crime, crumbling supply chains, and a looming recession, all problems he quickly blamed on one cause alone: the Republican Party.

The president took to social media and shared his GOP blame game.

“Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs,” Biden said on social media.

“This is not right. And that’s why this election is going to be so darn hard,” he continued:

This is not the first time Biden has blamed Republicans for his own mismanagement.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Biden previously rejected arguments his government’s massive spending post-coronavirus pandemic was to blame for inflation, instead citing shockwaves from Ukraine, mysterious interference by Russia and Republican obstruction.

He also blamed Republican obstruction for rising gas prices.

Costco, Kirkland gas station, pump with Biden, I did that sticker pointing to high fuel price, West Palm Beach, Florida. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“Under my plan for the economy we made extraordinary progress and put America in a position to tackle a worldwide problem,” Biden said, claiming inflationary pressure on economies around the globe meant he could control little if any outcomes for U.S. consumers.

He said the bloody attack by oil-rich Russia on Ukraine, a major wheat supplier, had sparked gas pump and food price increases, a smear backed by the Democrat National Committee.

He pointed again to Republicans as the culprits, outlining: “Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop my plans to bring down costs on ordinary families. That’s why my plan is not finished and why the results aren’t finished either.”

With the midterm elections just a few months away, Biden wants to use his remarks to deliver a message to voters that he and the Democrats are simply innocent victims of GOP scheming.

He also wants to do something – anything – to bolster his own standing with voters.

As a Saturday Civiqs poll revealed, Biden’s own approval rating has dropped into the 20s for the first time in his presidency.

