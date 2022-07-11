President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will spend the remaining funds meant for the construction of a border wall along the United States-Mexico border on “environmental remediation and mitigation.”

On Monday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the agency would spend previously allocated border wall funding on “environmental remediation and mitigation, as well as for installing updates – such as lighting, cameras, and detection technology – in places with previously built barrier.”

Mayorkas wrote in a news release:

DHS has found significant life, safety, and environmental hazards from incomplete border barrier construction projects under the prior Administration. This Amendment will allow DHS to utilize border barrier system funding from Fiscal Year 2020 to continue to prioritize remediation activities for the border barrier projects previously executed by the Department of Defense. DHS will also continue to work with the Department of Interior and other interagency partners on long-term environmental remediation and mitigation. [Emphasis added]

Mayorkas also announced that DHS will “terminate the environmental planning process” for border wall construction in the Laredo, Texas sector. That project was previously funded in Fiscal Year 2020 by Congress.

Last year, Mayorkas made a similar announcement, committing that DHS would spend billions meant for border wall construction on “environmental restoration.” The Biden administration has also returned billions to the Defense Department that was originally allocated for border wall construction.

Meanwhile, exclusive footage taken by Breitbart News in San Diego, California shows large holes in the border wall — aiding the Mexican drug cartel’s billion-dollar human smuggling and drug trafficking enterprise.

“The materials for the border wall are literally rusting away in southern California,” a source told Breitbart News. The source also noted that about eight miles of California’s border with Mexico remain wide open with no barriers.

In March of 2021, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden had been spending about $6 million every day in taxpayer money to halt wall construction. By July, Biden had spent $2 billion to not build the wall with costs amounting to about $3 million in taxpayer money wasted every day.

