RCP: Biden’s Average Approval Rating Falls to Personal Low of 37.7%

President Joe Biden’s average approval rating crashed to an all-time personal low on Sunday as it dwindled to an abysmal 37.7 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

While his approval rating has dipped to a new low, his disapproval rating hovers at 56.7 percent, which is not the highest of the Biden presidency, having had higher disapproval ratings between June 27 and July 9. The current average disapproval rating eclipses all dates outside of that time frame and marks the third-highest spread (19 percent) of his presidency since falling underwater last summer.

The last day Biden had a positive approval rating was August 22, 2021, during his administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan when the RCP average had 48.2 percent approving of Biden and 48 percent disapproving. Following August 26, when 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Biden’s slide became much more pronounced, dropping to an average approval rating of 45.2 percent on September 3, with a disapproval rating of 49.3 percent.

The numbers continued to get worse for Biden as time went on, hitting the 45 percent approval threshold for the last time on October 5, and failing to breach the 44 percent mark since December 20. Just over a month later, on January 22, only 40.7 percent in RCP’s polling average were satisfied with Biden’s performance. January saw the consumer price index rocket 7.5 percent compared to January 2021, marking a 40-year high. Skyhigh prices have continued to burden American families trying to stay afloat.

Record high costs at the gas pump, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a baby formula shortage soon followed and accompanied Biden’s continuous approval rating dip throughout 2021. He hovered in the low 40 percent range from January 22 into the spring. After seeing a slight bump up to 42.6 percent on May 8, his ratings began on another apparent downward turn, dipping below the 40 percent milestone on June 8 and into to 30 percent range, where it has remained ever since.

Biden’s average on FiveThirtyEight also reached an all-time personal low of 38.4 percent Sunday. The number represents the lowest of any president just a year-and-a-half into his presidency in the last 75 years, with former President Jimmy Carter coming in a close second place.