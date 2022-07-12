The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) issued a statement threatening to take away providers’ certifications over “misinformation and disinformation” about abortion and the coronavirus, Fox News reported Monday.

“ABOG considers the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation that may threaten the health of the patients who place their trust in its diplomates to be a violation of medical professionalism,” the statement reads. “Eligibility to gain or maintain ABOG certification may be lost if ABOG determines that diplomates do not meet the standards that they have agreed to meet and that the public deserves and expects.”

After ABOG released its statement, pro-life obstetricians and gynecologists [OB/GYNs] told Fox News Digital they are concerned they could lose their certifications “if they inform patients about the risks associated with abortion” and are exploring their legal options.

“The threat by the pro-abortion American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology to cancel the board certification of tens of thousands of OBGYNs who educate their patients about the peer-reviewed, evidence-based facts concerning abortion is an unprecedented intrusion into the doctor-patient relationship,” said American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG) chief executive officer Dr. Donna Harrison.

“Withholding critical evidence-based information about the harm abortion causes women would force us to violate our Hippocratic oath and duty to our patients,” she continued. “AAPLOG will take actions needed to protect the legal rights of our members and ensure that physicians are free to provide the information that patients need in order to make a decision based on fully informed consent.”

We are exploring legal action to protect our members.https://t.co/UBNu9Y16jM — AAPLOG (@aaplog) July 11, 2022

ABOG is a pro-abortion organization and has claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will “negatively impact access to essential women’s health care and abortion.”

Despite ABOG’s embrace of far-left abortion politics, studies show most OB/GYNs do not perform abortions. Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group, found that only 7 percent of U.S. obstetrician-gynecologists who work in private practice settings provided abortions in 2013 or 2014.