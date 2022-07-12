Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) warned embattled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday that Wyoming voters could opt against her reelection bid on August 16.

From understanding Barrasso has gathered from face-to-face time with voters, the Wyoming senator said Cheney is in danger of losing her primary against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

“Now the election isn’t for another month,” Barrasso told Fox News. “The travel that I have done around the state, I think she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary.”

Barrasso added that Cheney’s deep participation in the partisan January 6 committee could hurt her reelection chances.

“Wyoming politics is very personal,” Barrasso said. “It’s face-to-face. It’s town to town, and as you know, Liz and I disagree. I voted against the impeachment of President Trump. She was for it. I voted against the partisan January 6 commission. She’s all in on that.”

In recent weeks, Cheney has solicited votes from Wyoming Democrats and raised funds from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton donors.

Asked whether there are enough Democrats to help Cheney win reelection, Barrasso doubted the strength of the Democrat party in Wyoming.

“There’s really not that many Democrats out there,” he said. “Even the chairman of the Democratic Party said there are not enough Democrats to do that.”

Barrasso is not alone in his doubtful opinion of Cheney’s reelection. The establishment media have warned Cheney she is in danger of losing.

“We shouldn’t mistake adoring press coverage and bipartisan bona fides for popularity in the place where popularity matters most for Cheney: Wyoming,” CNN’s Harry Enten admitted. “A look at the data reveals that Cheney should be regarded as the clear underdog in her efforts to retain her seat.”