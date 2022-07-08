Liz Cheney Attends White House Event, Ignoring Wyoming Campaign Trail

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attended President Joe Biden’s Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on Thursday instead of campaigning for reelection in Wyoming.

Down 28 to 30 points in her Republican primary race, which will occur on August 16 against former President Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, Cheney accepted an invitation to enjoy Biden’s Medal of Freedom 1,711 miles away from Casper, Wyoming.

Cheney, who has been criticized for spending little time in her home state, opting to campaign under the January 6 committee spotlight, claimed Thursday she was not in Wyoming because she wanted to honor a political friend who is from Wyoming.

“Senator Al Simpson is a principled leader and his service to Wyoming and our nation is unmatched,” Cheney said. “He is most deserving of this honor and I am honored to call him friend”:

It is relatively unheard of for a Republican candidate to be at Biden’s side in Washington, DC, far away from his or her home state one month from Election Day.

Cheney’s campaign decisions have drawn CNN’s attention; the outlet issued a stark warning to Cheney on Wednesday in an article entitled “Liz Cheney Is in a Lot of Trouble in Wyoming.”

“A look at the data reveals that Cheney should be regarded as the clear underdog in her efforts to retain her seat,” the article stated.

As Cheney is away in Washington, Hageman may have the clear advantage heading into the August primary. “Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”

Instead of campaigning in the Cowboy State, Cheney has relied on Democrats to help her win reelection. In June, Cheney sent direct mailers to Wyoming Democrats, requesting they change parties to be eligible to vote in the August Republican primary. In May, a left-wing political advertising agency began promoting Cheney to Democrats. The agency’s website indicates it is affiliated with far-left Democrat organizations, such as President Biden’s campaign arm, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter.

Cheney’s alliance with Democrats comes as she is in hot water with the GOP after opposing former President Donald Trump, voting to impeach him, and participating in the January 6 Committee, which has sought to investigate the January 6 Capitol incident without focusing on the alleged FBI informants there.

Cheney’s conduct has drawn condemnation from the Wyoming Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. After the Wyoming GOP voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican, McCarthy announced in February his endorsement of Hageman to defeat Cheney, a rare move for a minority leader.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.