Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Fascist) believes protests should make everyone uncomfortable … except Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Even better, AOC got caught lying about the incident.

Let’s back up a bit.

It wasn’t too long ago that AOC’s “principles” on the issue of protests were based on the following:

“The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable,” the proven liar tweeted in December 2020. “Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.”

And less than a week ago, she mocked concerns over the safety of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as protesters hounded him out of a D.C. restaurant.

“Poor guy,” she snarked. “I will never understand the pearl clutching over these protests” — you know, the ones where there are cash bounties for info on public servants’ current locations. You know, the ones getting in the face of a guy who just faced an assassination attempt.

I will never understand the pearl clutching over these protests. Republicans send people to protest me all the time, sometimes drunk and belligerent. Nobody cares about it unless it’s a Republican in a restaurant. Can someone please explain the obsession because I don’t get it — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2022

Oh, okay, cupcake.

I’m assuming, then, that this oh-so lofty principle applies to you…

But, of course, it doesn’t.

Left-wing fascists like AOC want the rest of us uncomfortable while they live in a velvet bubble that includes air conditioning, red meat, private jets, and everything else they deny us. Naturally, this includes the right to ridicule them, which is what happened to AOC Wednesday.

So Little Miss The Whole Point Of Protesting Is To Make People Uncomfortable was made uncomfortable Wednesday when a well-known comedian trolled and ridiculed her. Then he ridiculed her again after she got caught lying about what he had said.

I know how hard it is to imagine AOC would lie about something—actually, it’s not hard at all.

So Adam Stein is a comedian who enjoys trolling politicians and publishing the videos on social media. On top of Little Miss The Whole Point Of Protesting Is To Make People Uncomfortable, on Wednesday, he also trolled Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Sellout) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

So he is heckling Little Miss The Whole Point Of Protesting Is To Make People Uncomfortable…

STEIN: AOC, my favorite big booty Latina. I love you, AOC. You’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies, but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That’s my favorite big booty Latina. AOC: *mumbles something like, “You want a piece of me” from behind a performative mask, and flashes peace sign* STEIN: My favorite! Nice to meet you, AOC. Look at how sexy she looks in that dress. I love it, AOC!

Stein obviously has a problem with AOC’s position on abortion and is looking to make her uncomfortable over it. He also wants to get a reaction out of her that will go viral and call a whole lot of attention to himself while making her look bad.

Mission accomplished.

Would I heckle AOC or anyone in this way? No. But after watching Democrats like AOC say that acceptable protest includes burning and looting predominantly black, working-class neighborhoods, it’s AOC who’s moved the line of decency, so it’s fun to watch her get exactly what she asked for.

Then.

Then!

THEN!

She lied about the incident.

As if what happened wasn’t bad enough because she can’t help herself when it comes to lying, she described it this way in a tweet…

This guy followed me up the Capitol saying “look at your juicy a**”, “you ***Latina” & a bunch of other disgusting garbage in front of an officer who let him continue, so I’m just going to share his photo here since there’s no other protection. Ladies & anyone: avoid this guy!

That’s not what he said.

She’s lying.

And if she’s willing to lie about the little things…

Anyway.

After Stein released the video that proved her a liar, she deleted the lying tweet. But instead of admitting she lied, AOC tweeted this BS to explain the deletion:

I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame. It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad.

So she claims she deleted it to avoid giving the guy the fame he seeks… And then she immediately tweeted out a video of the incident!

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

Did you see what she wrote there…? “I was actually walking over to deck him[.]”

She was gonna deck him!

Yeah, she was going to deck him in a tight skirt, high heels, and weighing all of 78 pounds.

Watch the video again. See the guy walking with AOC. Why didn’t he do something about the heckler? He’s a friend or aide, I’m assuming. He might even be the guy AOC’s engaged to marry. So why would he leave AOC hanging like that?

Anyway, let’s unpack this, shall we?

AOC lied about what the guy said. After the video proved her a liar, AOC lied about why she deleted her lie. AOC is a fascist who wants the Capitol police to protect her from speech. AOC believes violence (“deck him”) is an appropriate response to speech. AOC might want to find a fiancée/friend/aide who won’t stand around like a girl when she’s insulted. Little Miss The Whole Point Of Protesting Is To Make People Uncomfortable is a violent, thin-skinned, neurotic, hysterical, fascist hypocrite who lies with impunity, even when those lies will get women killed. AOC loves to see Supreme Court justices she disagrees with chased out of restaurants by protesters, but don’t make AOC uncomfortable, or she’ll deck you while her manly-man of a fiancée (or whoever) holds her coat.

Why are left-wing women so weak? They can’t handle anything without melting down into a puddle of crybaby and tattletale.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.