House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is remaining obstinate when addressing the challenges Democrats face moving into the midterm elections; she claimed during her weekly press conference on Thursday that “democracy is at risk” and asserted that Americans know the difference between a nation led by Democrats and Republicans.

“Do I ever even mention his name,” Pelosi said on Thursday when asked about the prospect of former President Donald Trump running for president again in 2024.

The 82-year-old then used the opportunity to discuss the midterm elections, making it clear to reporters that her party remains confident in its ability to maintain a majority in both the House and Senate.

“What I will say is, and I’ll say this, and I’ve said it again and again–Democrats have absolutely no intention of losing the House in November and the Senate, too. We are mobilized. We are fortified. We have great candidates, and we have a great — our country is at risk. Our democracy is at risk,” she said, refusing to acknowledge that the county is experiencing 41-year-high inflation and skyrocketing gas prices under the leadership of Democrats, who control both chambers as well as the presidency.

“But what we are campaigning on are the kitchen table issues that affect America’s working families,” she said.

“So they know the difference between a Democratic and Republican administration on top of Congress, on top of which, on top of which our democracy is at stake,” she continued, apparently missing the irony of her comparison, as the state of economic affairs was far better for American families under Trump’s leadership.

“I don’t speculate on who’s running in 2024, even if it’s the former occasional occupant of the White House. That’s up to the Republics to figure out what impact it may have on them,” she said, adding that “people vote, women vote, women win, and so do their issues.”

“So that’s what we’re about,” she added:

Nancy Pelosi PANICS on camera when asked how SCREWED Democrats would be if TRUMP ran again pic.twitter.com/gbwCZWqXaT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2022

Despite Pelosi’s purported confidence, all indicators point to Democrats facing an uphill battle as the 2022 midterm elections approach, identifying rising prices as a central issue.

A Senate Opportunity Fund survey released in July showed most Americans blame President Joe Biden for the ongoing inflation woes, and 70 percent said the Biden administration and Democrats are “more interested in advancing their progressive agenda than focusing on solving issues that matter to everyday Americans like rising food and gas prices.” Fifty-five percent, specifically, said that the Democrat party is not working for them.