Majority of Americans Blame Biden for Inflation, Say the Democrat Party Is Not Fighting for Them

Most Americans blame President Joe Biden for record-high inflation, and they do not believe the Democrat party is fighting for them, a Senate Opportunity Fund survey found.

Overall, 71 percent of Americans say the country is on the “wrong track,” and 50 percent “dislike” Biden. Another 56 percent oppose his policies, and 58 percent blame Biden, specifically, for record-high inflation in America. Less than a quarter, 23 percent, blame Republicans.

Further, 70 percent tend to believe that Biden’s administration and Democrats are “more interested in advancing their progressive agenda than focusing on solving issues that matter to everyday Americans like rising food and gas prices.”

Biden losing inflation blame game

Respondents were also asked if they believe the Democrat party and Republican Party are working for them, and most, 55 percent, expressed the belief that the Democrat party is not working for them, compared to 36 percent who say it is. Forty-eight percent said the Republican Party is not fighting for them, compared to 40 percent who said it is.

The survey was taken July 5-7 among 800 likely voters and has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error. It spells trouble for Democrats, who hope to maintain their majority in the House and Senate after the midterm elections. However, survey after survey show Democrats are losing the American people as gas and grocery prices remain high with no sign of relief.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to address the gas price issue, specifically, in April but they absolved themselves of guilt, placing the blame on oil and gas companies, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats,” Pelosi said at the time. “I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry.”

While Pelosi’s theory will ultimately be put to the test in November, surveys indicate it is not looking good for Democrats.