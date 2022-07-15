Report: Kamala Harris’ Chief Speechwriter Leaving After Less than Four Months

Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief speechwriter is departing from her role after less than four months on the job, sources told Politico.

The aide, Meghan Groob, joined as the vice president’s top speech writer following the departure of Kate Childs Graham.

Harris has suffered multiple “world salad” gaffes, where the vice president has been accused of speaking incoherently.

Harris made head-scratching remarks in a recent interview with CBS News regarding the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled,” the vice president told journalist Robert Costa.

In March, Harris rambled about the “significance of the passage of time” during a speech in Louisiana.

“The governor and I, and we were all doing a tour of the library here, and talking about the significance of the passage of time,” she began. “The significance of the passage of time, right?”

“The significance of the passage of time,” the vice president continued. “So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires — what we need to do to create these jobs,” she said, referring to high-speed internet and productivity.

“And there’s such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children,” she added.

Groob’s exit comes as Harris continues to see an exodus of staff members from her office. Earlier Friday, Harris lost her longest service aide, Rohini Kosoglu, according to the Washington Post.