Ron DeSantis: Americans Are Sick of ‘Stupid Activism’ of Woke Companies

Americans are sick of the “stupid activism” of woke companies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Friday during a speech at the at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit in Tampa on Friday.

“Americans are sick of some of these companies and their stupid activism and they wanted somebody to stand up, they wanted somebody to stand up and say, no, we’re not gonna let you distort our political process here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during the speech, where he detailed the actions his administration has taken to combat woke leftist ideology.

“So, I think it’s had a good reverberations around the country. I don’t think you’ve seen these companies be as aggressive on some of these issues,” he said, explaining that it is “one thing to advance things in the political arena.”

“But when they can’t get things done through the ballot box to use corporate power to do it, and to impose, basically a leftist agenda, through corporate America, you know, you’ve got to be concerned about that, and you’ve got to realize that that’s something that we have to fight back against,” he continued, explaining that his administration tackled the issue in a variety of ways, including signing the Stop WOKE Act.

“But one of the bills that we did that was very important was really looking at things like Critical Race Theory and other types of ideologies, not just in classrooms, but in corporate workplaces,” he said, further explaining that woke corporations are a relatively newer issue.

“A woke corporation 10 years ago was not something people really would have even fathomed, at the time, but you look at how they’ve been able to advance a woke ideology in corporate America with the media with Big Tech serving as the censorship arm,” DeSantis added.