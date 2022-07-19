The White House was torched on social media after a Monday tweet claiming President Joe Biden has taken “historic action” to lower gas prices, despite prices per gallon more than doubling during his time in office.

The social media account run by the Biden White House tweeted that the president has taken “historic action to lower gas prices for families, and gas prices have declined by an average of 50 cents per gallon over the last 34 days.” The tweet included traffic that claimed the 30 states now offer gas at $3.99 a gallon, only one cent short of $4.00:

.@POTUS is taking historic action to lower gas prices for families, and gas prices have declined by an average of 50 cents per gallon over the last 34 days.

According to industry analysts, around 20,000 gas stations across over 30 states now offer gas at $3.99 per gallon or less. pic.twitter.com/mSwyulRWz8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 18, 2022

However, during his time in office, the prices of gas skyrocketed, and in June, not only doubled since in office — starting a $2.39 a gallon on inauguration day and hitting $4.81 on June 4 — but had also hit a national average of over $5.00 a gallon towards the middle of June.

Since Biden took office, the nation has suffered under his anti-American energy and fiscal policies, supply chain crisis, and 40-year-high inflation.

But while Biden has repeatedly said he is doing everything he can to lower costs for Americans and continuously tried to push the blame for the rise in gas prices on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Biden has not reversed course on several key stifling energy policies, Breitbart News reported:

Biden has waged war on both public and private financing of oil drilling while subsidizing green-new-deal-like energy plans. As a result, American oil production is down from 2019, the year before the pandemic. Hard numbers suggest 2022 oil production is 12 million barrels per day, or eight percent less than in 2019. Biden has made it increasingly more difficult for oil companies to gain financing to drill on private lands. He has also halted new drilling on public lands and terminated the Keystone Pipeline project that would have transported vast amounts of oil to American refineries.

Twitter users quickly took notice and criticized the Biden White House for the tweet:

"states with *ONE* or more gas stations offering gas 1 cent below $4/gallon – still $2/gallon more than you were paying when Biden took office." How does the White House think this is a W? https://t.co/0UJkrKuOG6 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 19, 2022

The facts are clear: sustained 30+ day decrease in the price of gas is great news for families. It’s important progress in giving drivers more breathing room – saving them $25 per month. Now, it's time for oil companies to do their part to help America lower prices at the pump. https://t.co/xZZMNqIE8M — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) July 19, 2022

WH Dem staffers looking for the ONE gasoline station with 3.99 gas. Absolutely infuriating what an alternate universe they live in. https://t.co/4U7hYk4Bj5 pic.twitter.com/9t1iA5Ixb1 — Helder Toste (@HTosteGOP) July 19, 2022

We’re in a recession. Inflation is still high. And you ppl just got owned by the Saudis. Sit down https://t.co/Mp4CRBQHZx — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 19, 2022

The White House spin machine is hard at work trying to convince you that your pain is "not so bad," Ohio. #StopTheMadness https://t.co/lBHPtykCei pic.twitter.com/iTw8jhMdY0 — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) July 19, 2022

Patting yourselves on the back for this “decrease” after blaming gas station owners is pathetic. Your admin exhausts the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begs the Saudis for oil—after undermining domestic O&G production here at home with two anti-energy EOs from January 2021. https://t.co/kcYsmPuI4d — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 19, 2022

Georgia: the state with gas prices consistently much lower than the national average, thanks to @BrianKempGA suspending the state gas tax. Thank you, Governor! Now, let’s not get comfortable with $3 per gallon gas. https://t.co/Oxa9p1P1du pic.twitter.com/Sso8XAz4Qg — Nick Carnes (@nickcarnes) July 19, 2022

I can think of worse comms strategies than bragging about gas being roughly $4 per gallon in some states, but not many https://t.co/9sb4BwRfxG — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 19, 2022

democrats trying to lower gas near $4 a gallon to minimize losses before the midterms. https://t.co/SOi9xO3ss0 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 19, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.