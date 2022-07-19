Multi-Vaxed January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Infected with Coronavirus: Vaccinations ‘Crucial to Humanity’

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has been infected with the Chinese coronavirus despite receiving several coronavirus jabs, he announced on Tuesday, deeming vaccinations “crucial to humanity.”

“I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” Thompson said in a statement. It remains unclear, based on his statement alone, if he is triple-vaxed or quadruple-vaxed, receiving one booster thus far or two.

“I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several says,” he said, assuring constituents that his office remains “fully operational” for his constituents.

Despite experiencing mild symptoms, Thompson used his statement to urge Americans to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to “remain safe.”

“COVID-19 is still present, and we must do everything we can to fight this virus,” he said.

“The pandemic has impacted our lives, changed the way we work, and affected our daily activities,” he continued, deeming vaccinations literally “crucial to humanity,” despite the fact that a significant portion of the population has yet to receive the jab. Further, the vaccinations do not prevent infection, contrary to the initial narratives about the vaccine.

“The message to unvaccinated Americans is to protect yourself from infectious diseases by getting vaccinated,” the infected lawmaker said. “We must do our part”:

Despite the news, the committee plans to hold another hearing on Thursday.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing,” spokesperson Tim Mulvey said.

