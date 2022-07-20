Amazon appeared to sponsor the GenderCool Project, an organization that targets children for conversations about being transgender and nonbinary, in photos posted to Twitter on Friday.

This past week, the organization hosted an “Inaugural GenderCool Celebration” and posted pictures on Twitter, one of which shows Amazon as a presenting sponsor.

.@amazon is now a major sponsor of the ‘gender cool project.’ An organization which teaches kids about being trans and non-binary, and works to fill schools with LGBT books. pic.twitter.com/AYo51uuKbe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2022

The GenderCool Project notably describes itself as “an inspiring disrupter” and engages in “corporate partnerships,” diversity equity and inclusion consulting (DEI), and advocates for “inclusive school policy” and “affirming healthcare” for children who believe they are transgender.

Scenes from the Inaugural GenderCool Celebration. We are so proud to bring such an incredible group of supporters and allies together. Thank you to everyone who attended! 💚 pic.twitter.com/DswA1f94mZ — The GenderCool Project (@GenderCool) July 15, 2022

To our amazing sponsors– your allyship is inspiring, and we are so grateful for your support which has given us the opportunity to host our inaugural celebration this week! pic.twitter.com/jE0bPryDlZ — The GenderCool Project (@GenderCool) July 13, 2022

The GenderCool Project, in partnership with A Kids Book About, has a “three-book bundle” titled A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Inclusive, and A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary. The books are reportedly written for children ages 5 and up.

The organization and its books were the subject of recent controversy after Consumers’ Research exposed State Farm’s partnership with the organization. According to emails leaked to Consumers’ Research, local agents were asked to participate in a “unique project” that asked them to purchase the books and donate them to schools and public libraries. The insurance company ended its partnership with the organization soon after the Consumers’ Research investigation.

🚨 Emails leaked to @ConsumersFirst from concerned @StateFarm employees show the company engaged in the woke indoctrination of kids age 5+. State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project — which aims to have conversations with children about being Transgender and Non-Binary. pic.twitter.com/MYcZSW8Yp1 — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

The LinkedIn profile of the GenderCool Project’s founder Jennifer Grosshandler states that “corporate partners include Dell Technologies, Nike, Amazon, VMware, HP, Intuit, JLL and Intel with several new Fortune 100 company partnerships slated for 2022 and beyond.”

Amazon’s sponsorship of the organization is not the first time the company has waded into the transgender debate. Amazon employees reportedly resigned in recent weeks in protest of the company’s decision to continue to sell a book that criticizes the transgender agenda for American girls. Workers have also signed a petition to censor books such as Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier.

Amazon told Republican senators in 2021 it had “chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”

Breitbart News reached out to the GenderCool Project and did not receive a response by time of publication. Breitbart News additionally reached out to Amazon and asked if the company plans to continue sponsoring the organization and whether it supports the organization’s gender ideology books for children. Amazon also did not respond by time of publication.