Amazon Sponsors Group That Writes Gender Indoctrination Books for Children

A drag queen who goes by the name Flame reads stories to children and their caretakers during a Drag Story Hour at a public library in New York, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Katherine Hamilton

Amazon appeared to sponsor the GenderCool Project, an organization that targets children for conversations about being transgender and nonbinary, in photos posted to Twitter on Friday.

This past week, the organization hosted an “Inaugural GenderCool Celebration” and posted pictures on Twitter, one of which shows Amazon as a presenting sponsor.

The GenderCool Project notably describes itself as “an inspiring disrupter” and engages in “corporate partnerships,” diversity equity and inclusion consulting (DEI), and advocates for “inclusive school policy” and “affirming healthcare” for children who believe they are transgender. 

The GenderCool Project, in partnership with A Kids Book About, has a “three-book bundle” titled A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Inclusive, and A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary. The books are reportedly written for children ages 5 and up.

The organization and its books were the subject of recent controversy after Consumers’ Research exposed State Farm’s partnership with the organization. According to emails leaked to Consumers’ Research, local agents were asked to participate in a “unique project” that asked them to purchase the books and donate them to schools and public libraries. The insurance company ended its partnership with the organization soon after the Consumers’ Research investigation.

The LinkedIn profile of the GenderCool Project’s founder Jennifer Grosshandler states that “corporate partners include Dell Technologies, Nike, Amazon, VMware, HP, Intuit, JLL and Intel with several new Fortune 100 company partnerships slated for 2022 and beyond.”

Amazon’s sponsorship of the organization is not the first time the company has waded into the transgender debate. Amazon employees reportedly resigned in recent weeks in protest of the company’s decision to continue to sell a book that criticizes the transgender agenda for American girls. Workers have also signed a petition to censor books such as Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier.

Amazon told Republican senators in 2021 it had “chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”

Breitbart News reached out to the GenderCool Project and did not receive a response by time of publication. Breitbart News additionally reached out to Amazon and asked if the company plans to continue sponsoring the organization and whether it supports the organization’s gender ideology books for children. Amazon also did not respond by time of publication.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.