Consumers’ Research is calling out State Farm over the insurance company’s apparent advocacy for indoctrinating children with gender theory.

“State Farm says they’re a good neighbor. But would a good neighbor target five-year-olds for conversations about sexual identity?” states a television ad titled “Clean Up Your Mess” that will run nationally. “For six months, they asked employees to donate guides to being transgender to public schools — books aimed at making kindergartners question their identity.”

Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ad asks viewers to visit the website AskStateFarmWhy which has another video explaining State Farm’s apparent advocacy for children to be exposed to adult sexual content.

“Like a good neighbor? More like a creepy neighbor,” the video asks, making fun of the insurance company’s slogan “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

In late May, Consumers’ Research exposed State Farm’s partnership with the GenderCool Project — an organization that targets children for conversations about being transgender and nonbinary.

🚨 Emails leaked to @ConsumersFirst from concerned @StateFarm employees show the company engaged in the woke indoctrination of kids age 5+. State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project — which aims to have conversations with children about being Transgender and Non-Binary. pic.twitter.com/MYcZSW8Yp1 — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

According to emails leaked to Consumers’ Research, local agents were asked to participate in a “unique project” that asked them to purchase books targeted toward America’s toddlers in order to teach them about gender ideology and subsequently donate them to schools and public libraries.

The consumer group also took out a digital ad called “Ask State Farm Why” that begins by showing pictures of local youth sports teams sponsored by the company and criticizes the company for donating “books about gender fluidity to 5-year-olds.”

Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pointing out that this project has been going on since January, the ad asks, “how many of these books are out there? And where?”

According to Consumers’ Research, after they exposed the insurance company’s ties to GenderCool, State Farm “quickly ended its partnership.”

The consumer group is also making the following demands of State Farm:

Assign an external, third party to audit all programs targeting children and get to the bottom of this and any other breaches of trust by State Farm Determine every school, public library, and community center where the books were donated Publish the results and notify parents in the areas where books were made available to children

“The fact that State Farm got caught delivering these books intended to indoctrinate our children and have yet to do more than send a couple internal emails is absolutely shameful,” Consumers’ Research Executive Director Will Hild said in a press release. “Why would an insurance agency like State Farm, a company founded on family values that touts being a good neighbor, try to encourage kindergarteners to question their gender?”

“They owe their customers, agents, and parents everywhere real answers and a plan-of-action,” Hild continued. “If State Farm actually cares, then they need to clean up their mess.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.