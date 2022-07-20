AOC Brags About Pro-Abortion ‘Arrest,’ Denies Faking Handcuffs

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday denied faking being in handcuffs, despite video showing her doing so, while expressing pride in getting arrested for fighting for the forced termination of unborn children.

Ocasio-Cortez was one of several lawmakers on Tuesday whom police arrested as the result of a pro-abortion protest outside of the Supreme Court. The New York lawmaker bragged about her experience on social media Tuesday, while also giving a shoutout to Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), the “ONLY male member of Congress to get arrested alongside 16 Congresswomen + activists today,” according to Ocasio-Cortez.

“More of this energy,” she said.

She also posted an image of her arrest paperwork, which shows her charged for “crowding, instructing, or incommoding.” The $50 fine, she said, is “worth it.”

In a video posted to her Instagram stories, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the reports that she faked being in handcuffs during her arrest.

“Republicans’ favorite hobby is to make conspiracy theories out of everything to distract you and keep you from talking about what’s actually important. Which is the fact that they are trying to take away your right to bodily autonomy,” she said.

“If I was faking that, why would I intentionally fist pump somebody? So silly,” she added, later smugly adding that her community will have her back after her arrest.

“I’m paying it. Tomorrow. Cash baby,” she added when asked about her fine.

Video very clearly shows Ocasio-Cortez walking with her hands behind her back as an officer escorted her away, creating the illusion of being in handcuffs. She can later be seen raising her fist.

WATCH:

Douglas Blair / The Daily Signal

According to U.S. Capitol Police, arrests began after demonstrators refused to get out of the streets: