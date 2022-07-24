Al Gore Equates ‘Climate Deniers’ with Uvalde Law Enforcement Officers

Former Vice President Al Gore has equated those deemed guilty of climate “inaction” to the response of police officers in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting tragedy.

A clip released to social media late Saturday night contains the allegation, due to be aired Sunday during a segment on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred,” he says.

Gore, a noted private-jet aficionado who travels the world lecturing on climate issues and previously linked global warming to the coronavirus pandemic, went on to tell NBC News’s Chuck Todd of the moral equivalence he sees: “They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots and nobody stepped forward.”

WATCH: Al Gore compares climate inaction to "failing to walk through the door" in Uvalde. #MTP “Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers … waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred." pic.twitter.com/3hBLzRmJ0I — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 23, 2022

Uvalde police have come under intense scrutiny examining their reaction to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

As Breitbart News reported, the Texas House Investigative Committee on the tragedy released a 77-page report one week ago providing the most detailed account of the incident to date.

The report said no one was able to stop the shooter because of what it described as “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” by people who were either in power our could have been in power to take action.

In addition to the law enforcement response, the report details the actions of school officials that contributed to the shooter being able to easily access the building and the classroom. It also goes into the background of the shooter and indications of his potential to carry out the attack on May 24.

Gore served as vice president in the Clinton administration from 1993 to 2001 and has consistently challenged any and all disbelievers in his argument that all forms of life face a grim future unless “climate change” is addressed forthwith.

Al Gore said technology would be able to track the “identities” of those “responsible” for emitting greenhouse gases. He advised that the government or “civil society activists” would then be able to hold them accountable. https://t.co/xGYG6ICLmg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 5, 2021

In the interview, he went on to argue the public needs to elect more “pro-climate” senators and representatives from both parties to enact more pro-climate policies at a greater pace than ever before..

He claimed – without offering evidence – that renewable energy from wind and solar is now more affordable than electricity from fossil fuels in almost the entire world.

Gore said Biden has reversed some of the “terrible policies” of former President Donald Trump but needs congressional action to take the “bold steps” to enforce immediate climate action against those who disagree.

He said the president can and should still take steps like switching the U.S. Postal Service’s new fleet to electric vehicles and no longer approving any additional fossil-fuel development on federal lands.