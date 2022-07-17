Texas House Releases 77-Page Report into Uvalde School Shooting

The Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting released a 77-page report on Sunday providing the most detailed account of the incident to date. The report said no one was able to stop the shooter because of what it described as “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” by people who were either in power our could have been in power to take action.

Many public statements and other investigative bodies attempted to lay blame on the Uvalde School District police chief and local law enforcement. This report added to that analysis, saying, “These local officials were not the only ones expected to supply the leadership needed during this tragedy. Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene.”

Texas State Representatives Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) and Joe Moody (D-El Paso) along with former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman led the investigation and released the 77-page report Sunday afternoon in Uvalde.

Robb Elementary Investigative Committee Report

In addition to the law enforcement response, the report details the actions of school officials that contributed to the shooter being able to easily access the building and the classroom. It also goes into the background of the shooter and indications of his potential to carry out the attack on May 24.

Included with the report is the nearly one-hour-and-17-minute video showing the police actions inside the school