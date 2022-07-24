Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly only shows a slight lead in a hypothetical matchup against Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters in a CD Media Big Data Poll released Friday.

The poll found that Kelly only showed a slight lead of roughly three points between the two candidates. Of the likely general election midterm voters statewide in Arizona, 43.7 percent said they would vote for Kelly, while 40.6 percent said they would vote for Masters.

7.8 percent of the respondents said they were opting for someone else, and eight percent were undecided. However, the poll found that, of the undecided, 54.1 percent strongly disapproved of President Joe Biden, and only 4.1 percent approved.

Biden is underwater with the undecided voters in the senatorial race. The poll showed that 76.5 percent did not view the president favorably, while 19.1 percent viewed him unfavorably.

Overall, the poll showed that Biden only has a 36.2 percent approval rating in Arizona and a disapproval of 62 percent.

Additionally, the poll found that the Democrat respondents were much less enthusiastic about voting in the November election. There were 53.2 percent who said they were “extremely” enthusiastic about voting in November, versus the 64.5 percent of the Republicans who said the same thing.

In fact, Masters led Kelly among those who said they were extremely enthusiastic about voting, 46.9 percent to 40.0 percent.

And almost all of the voters (97.4 percent) who said they were “extremely” enthusiastic about November said they would be “certain to vote” in November. Of those who said they were “moderately” enthusiastic about voting, the number of people dropped to 55.7 percent. Only 57.9 percent of the “slightly” enthusiastic voters said they would vote in November.

Masters appeared at a Save America Rally in Prescott, AZ, Friday with former President Donald Trump and called the incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) the “worst senator in America” and laid into “RINOS.” Masters has been surging in recent polls.

The CD Media Big Data poll was conducted from July 16 to 18, interviewing 1,298 likely general election midterm voters statewide in Arizona with a 2.7 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence interval.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.