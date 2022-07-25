Illegal Alien Pleads Not Guilty to Raping, Impregnating 10-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien in Columbus, Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to raping a ten-year-old girl, whose case was cited by President Joe Biden when she sought an abortion in a neighboring state.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was arrested and charged this month with raping a ten-year-old girl in Columbus who then became pregnant.

The girl’s case was cited by the establishment media and Biden — following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — because she traveled from Columbus to Indianapolis, Indiana, to undergo an abortion on June 30 at six weeks pregnant.

Fuentes, according to police, admitted to twice raping the girl. Meanwhile, court records confirm that the girl identified Fuentes as her rapist, Townhall reports.

On Monday, though, Fuentes pleaded not guilty after being indicted.

“I met with him yesterday at the Franklin County Jail down on Jackson Pike,” Fuentes’s attorney told local media. “He’s obviously scared. He’s obviously concerned. He’s obviously upset about the situation.”

The girl’s mother, who is reportedly pregnant with Fuentes’s child, has twice defended him against her daughter’s rape allegations. In interviews with Telemundo, the girl’s mother said that “everything that they’re saying against him is a lie.”

Fuentes has been able to live in the United States for at least seven years, working at a cafe despite his illegal alien status. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told Breitbart News that they had not previously encountered Fuentes until his arrest for allegedly raping the girl.

Fuentes remains in the Franklin County jail on a $2 million bail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

Prosecutors are now asking that the court require Fuentes to remain in jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.