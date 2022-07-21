A woman is, again, defending an illegal alien accused of raping and impregnating her 10-year-old daughter who was later taken from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was arrested and charged this month with raping a 10-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, who then became pregnant.

The girl’s case was cited by the establishment media and President Joe Biden — following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — because she traveled from Columbus to Indianapolis, Indiana, to undergo an abortion on June 30 at six weeks pregnant.

Fuentes, according to police, admitted to twice raping the girl. Meanwhile, court records confirm that the girl identified Fuentes as her rapist, Townhall reports:

A probable cause affidavit corroborates that the girl identified Fuentes on July 6 “as the suspect who raped her.” Detectives issued a search warrant for a buccal swab to DNA test Fuentes’s saliva a week later. Then at police headquarters last Tuesday, that’s when Fuentes “confessed to raping” the child, the document says. [Emphasis added]

In an interview with Telemundo, the girl’s mother — suspected of being Fuentes’s girlfriend and potentially currently pregnant with his child — defended Fuentes.

“Everything that they’re saying against him is a lie,” the woman said of Fuentes. In another interview with Telemundo, the woman again defended Fuentes, stating that he is innocent.

WATCH: A source confirmed to Telemundo that the mother of the 10-year-old rape victim is in a relationship with Fuentes. "He's her partner. And he is the father of the child [the mother] is carrying in her womb right now." Translation by @BonillaJLpic.twitter.com/tt3t2CyoGI — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 16, 2022

Fuentes has been able to live in the United States for at least seven years, working at a cafe despite his illegal alien status. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told Breitbart News that they had not previously encountered Fuentes until his arrest for allegedly raping the girl.

Fuentes remains in the Franklin County jail on a $2 million bail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.