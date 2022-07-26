Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) spoke out about the growing concerns that President Joe Biden is “unfit to serve” in office, telling Breitbart News Saturday he believes the president “is not all there.”

Nehls, a former Texas county sheriff, spoke about Biden’s health days after Nehls grilled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about why Buttigieg had not raised the same mental health concerns about Biden that he had about former President Donald Trump when Trump was in office.

“When Donald Trump was president, there were many individuals, including Mayor Pete, who immediately started questioning Donald Trump’s mental state,” Nehls said. “Donald Trump wasn’t the president for a month and the left and the dishonest media were starting to question Donald Trump and his mental state. … And so there was an opportunity for me to just to put it out there. … It was a fair question to ask because the country can see that Joe Biden right now, honestly, is unfit to serve. He’s not all there, and something needs to be done.”

Listen:

Nehls’ comments come after Biden, 79, became the latest political leader to test positive for coronavirus, thrusting the president’s health into the spotlight. Biden’s diagnosis incidentally occurred one year after the president falsely informed the American people that vaccinated individuals would not catch the virus.

Nehls’ remarks also come days after Biden, who commits habitual gaffes in speech, made a seemingly alarming revelation that he has cancer, which an aide quickly quashed as another gaffe.

In Biden’s defense, Nehls said, “Obviously he has the most stressful job in the world. I mean, that’s a stressful job. I’m sure he has a lot on his mind, and rightfully so.” Nehls cited crippling inflation rates, the southern border crisis, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and fuel prices, though with the caveat that many issues were “self-induced” because of bad policy.

“But the fact that the left, the White House staff, his family, they’re all covering for him. The dishonest media is covering for him. They went after Donald Trump right away. They attacked him for four straight years,” Nehls said.

The uncertainty about Biden’s health has become apparent enough, however, that even some of his would-be allies, such as Democrat operatives and the liberal New York Times, have recently brought attention to his age and potentially mental health-related blunders.

Noting Biden is the oldest president in history, the Times observed that he “often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire. He stumbles over words during public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”

Nehls reasoned that while he does not believe Biden is equipped to serve as president, his resignation would result in a Vice President Kamala Harris presidency, which Nehls contended is “more dangerous.”

“You will see that they have to even give him his cue card that says you know, ‘Sit here and say this, end of speech,’ and he actually repeats it. So no, I think there is an issue, I just — we just have to be very, very careful because if something would happen to President Biden and he doesn’t — and he’d have to resign, look who we have in the — waiting in the wings,” Nehls said. “And I tell you something, Kamala Harris is more dangerous than he is. That’s the scary part, honestly.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com. Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.