President Joe Biden indicated that he has cancer, during an alarming speech delivered on Wednesday to promote clean energy.

The president spoke at the site of a shuttered coal plant in Massachusetts, vowing that one day, it would be the site of clean energy programs fueled by windmills off of the East coast.

During his remarks about the dangers of pollution, he recalled how he grew up in Claymont, Delaware, not far from a host of oil refineries across the state line in Pennsylvania.

He recalled how after the first frost, residents of Claymont had to turn on the windshield wipers to get the oil slick off the windshields of their cars because of the pollution.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer,” Biden continued. “And why … for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

It is unclear what Biden was referring to. He has repeatedly tried to sympathize with cancer patients recalling that his son Beau Biden died of cancer at the age of 46.

The president has also been monitored for skin cancer after several non-melanoma skin cancers were removed, according to a recent medical physical, but no history of serious cancer.

The White House did not offer an explanation of the president’s remarks after Breitbart News contacted them for comment. (Update – a White House official told Fox News reporter Jaqui Heinrich that Biden was referring to his past removal of skin cancer and mistakenly used the present tense)

Biden repeatedly promised executive action to combat climate change, vowing to treat it as a national emergency, although he stopped short of declaring an official federal emergency on the issue.