A federal judge has blocked Democrat state officials in New Mexico from stopping the online publication of United States voter rolls for the purpose of election transparency.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge James Browning granted the Voter Reference Foundation’s (VRF) request for a preliminary injunction against New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D) and Attorney General Hector Balderas (D), who sought to stop the group from posting voter registration information online.

Oliver and Balderas claimed that the online posting of voter rolls violated the state’s election laws.

“We won’t be intimidated by politicians who, for some reason, don’t want to give the people of their state easy access to election records they pay for,” said VRF’s Doug Truax said in a statement.

“We’re committed to publishing the voter rolls in all 50 states, so the public can scrutinize the most important function of their government — running fair and accurate elections,” he said.

Browning’s preliminary injunction allows VRF to continue publishing online New Mexico’s voter rolls while the case makes its way through the federal courts.

According to Browning, VRF is “substantially likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the Secretary of State’s referral of Voter Reference to the Attorney General for criminal prosecution and her public statements about the referral are an unconstitutional prior restraint on protected speech.”

The case is Voter Reference Foundation v. Balderas, No. 1:22-cv-00222 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico.

