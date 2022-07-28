Conservatives on Biden’s Recession: ‘A Recovery Is When House Democrats Are Out of Power’

President Joe Biden walks into the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as he returns to work in the Oval Office after recovering from COVID-19. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Susan Walsh/AP
Hannah Bleau

An economic recovery is when House Democrats are “out of power,” House Republicans said on Thursday following news of the United States economy contracting for the second consecutive quarter in 2022 as Democrats and establishment media outlets war over the definition of a recession.

U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022 as Americans continue to grapple with 41-year high inflation. However, some establishment media outlets are not running with the word “recession,” even though many commonly consider two consecutive quarters of contraction as a sign of recession. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre overtly denied that definition, however:

As Breitbart News reported, “Economists, however, rely on the determination of the National Bureau of Economic Research to say when a recession starts,” although it usually does not make the declaration for months after the recession began.

The GOP is not waiting, making it clear that the country cannot endure two more years of Democrat leadership.

A recession is when your neighbor is out of work. A depression is when you’re out of work. A recovery is when House Democrats are out of power,” House Republicans wrote:

“Biden and the media don’t want the US to be in a recession. They don’t ‘identify’ with recession, just as some biological males don’t ‘identify’ as males. In the progressive universe, if you’ve don’t feel like it’s a recession, it’s not a recession. Psychology overrides reality!” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said:

“While the corrupt corporate media plays word games, there is another acceptable definition. To paraphrase Reagan, a recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Joe Biden loses his,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) remarked.

“January 2025 can’t arrive soon enough!” he exclaimed:

“The Biden Recession is upon us. One would think it’s difficult to destroy prosperity this quickly, but Biden did it…,” former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany remarked:

“The Biden recession is officially at hand,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said:

“It’s official now 2nd quarter of negative economic growth This quarter .9% WE R IN A RECESSION BIDEN DO U GET IT?? (schumer & Manchin too) ur economic policies r crushing Iowa family budgets by $670 a month,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) exclaimed as others piled on:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.