Conservatives on Biden’s Recession: ‘A Recovery Is When House Democrats Are Out of Power’

An economic recovery is when House Democrats are “out of power,” House Republicans said on Thursday following news of the United States economy contracting for the second consecutive quarter in 2022 as Democrats and establishment media outlets war over the definition of a recession.

U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022 as Americans continue to grapple with 41-year high inflation. However, some establishment media outlets are not running with the word “recession,” even though many commonly consider two consecutive quarters of contraction as a sign of recession. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre overtly denied that definition, however:

Doocy: "If things are going so great, why are White House officials are redefining recession?" Jean-Pierre: "We are not." Doocy: "It's two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth… How is that not redefining recession?" Jean-Pierre: "That's not the definition." pic.twitter.com/eyyvYdZWMj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, “Economists, however, rely on the determination of the National Bureau of Economic Research to say when a recession starts,” although it usually does not make the declaration for months after the recession began.

The GOP is not waiting, making it clear that the country cannot endure two more years of Democrat leadership.

“A recession is when your neighbor is out of work. A depression is when you’re out of work. A recovery is when House Democrats are out of power,” House Republicans wrote:

A recession is when your neighbor is out of work. A depression is when you’re out of work. A recovery is when House Democrats are out of power. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 28, 2022

“Biden and the media don’t want the US to be in a recession. They don’t ‘identify’ with recession, just as some biological males don’t ‘identify’ as males. In the progressive universe, if you’ve don’t feel like it’s a recession, it’s not a recession. Psychology overrides reality!” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said:

Biden and the media don’t want the US to be in a recession. They don’t “identify” with recession, just as some biological males don’t “identify” as males. In the progressive universe, if you’ve don’t feel like it’s a recession, it’s not a recession. Psychology overrides reality! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 28, 2022

“While the corrupt corporate media plays word games, there is another acceptable definition. To paraphrase Reagan, a recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Joe Biden loses his,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) remarked.

“January 2025 can’t arrive soon enough!” he exclaimed:

While the corrupt corporate media plays word games, there is another acceptable definition. To paraphrase Reagan, a recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Joe Biden loses his. January 2025 can’t arrive soon enough! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 28, 2022

“The Biden Recession is upon us. One would think it’s difficult to destroy prosperity this quickly, but Biden did it…,” former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany remarked:

The Biden Recession is upon us. One would think it’s difficult to destroy prosperity this quickly, but Biden did it… — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 28, 2022

“The Biden recession is officially at hand,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said:

The Biden recession is officially at hand https://t.co/Upn0aobvWX — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 28, 2022

“It’s official now 2nd quarter of negative economic growth This quarter .9% WE R IN A RECESSION BIDEN DO U GET IT?? (schumer & Manchin too) ur economic policies r crushing Iowa family budgets by $670 a month,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) exclaimed as others piled on:

It’s official now 2nd quarter of negative economic growth This quarter .9% WE R IN A RECESSION BIDEN DO U GET IT?? (schumer & Manchin too) ur economic policies r crushing Iowa family budgets by $670 a month — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 28, 2022

Fox News: Despite the Biden administration now trying to redefine “recession,” Biden’s own economic advisors have defined recession as two quarters of negative growth pic.twitter.com/7b6aAw5phk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2022

This is Joe Biden’s recession. The economy shrank for two consecutive quarters. — GOP (@GOP) July 28, 2022

It is official, we are in a recession. The White House can play with words all they want. They aren’t fooling the millions who are footing the bill for their garbage policies. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 28, 2022

Isn’t it amazing what can happen in 2 years: We went from the strongest economy in the world to a recession, no wars for 4 years to Russia invading Ukraine, & begging foreign countries for oil to combat our skyrocketing gas prices. What changed from 2020 & now?#BidenRecession — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 28, 2022

9% inflation during a recession. Brought to you by the same Democratic geniuses who planned the Afghanistan retreat. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 28, 2022