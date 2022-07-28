The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) launched its first Spanish language ad backed by a five-figure buy airing on digital platforms in five battleground states.

The RSLC ad will run in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, and Texas, all targets the committee sees as an “opportunity to flip” or retain a Republican majority in the state legislatures.

“Democrats don’t take us seriously,” the ad’s narrator says in Spanish, according to an English transcript of the ad.

The ad then shows a clip of first lady Jill Biden butchering the pronunciation of “si se puede.”

The narrator then calls out the Democrats for “pandering,” and implementing policies that make it “harder for all Americans to thrive.”

The narrator continues:

They take us for granted. Democrats are great at pandering but not governing. And their policies are making it harder for all Americans to thrive. Good jobs, affordable gas and groceries, and a great education. These things don’t exist under Democrats’ one-party rule. Republicans believe that success lies in the freedom to prosper – because it does – and Republican policies will move us forward.

In a statement following the ad’s release, RSLC president Dee Duncan blasted the Democrats for thinking “they deserve automatic loyalty from Hispanic voters at the ballot box regardless of the harm their destructive agenda is doing to the country.”

“Hispanic voters want good paying jobs, affordable goods, safe communities, and a quality education for their children, and the RSLC will keep deploying innovative voter contact tactics like this to remind them that those are all products of Republican leadership in the states,” Duncan continued.

The RSLC’s first Spanish language ad comes after the committee successfully supported Republican John Luhan in flipping the heavily Hispanic Texas house district 118 in a November 2021 special election.

In comparison, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) just launched a pair of cringeworthy ads targeted at Hispanics that paint Republicans as “extremists” who are “only working for rich people.”

Further, the DCCC admits that Democrats are “out of touch” with voters in one of the ads.

Democrats have been losing their grip on Hispanic voters, according to recent elections and the latest polls.

For example, Republican Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) recently flipped a historically blue seat for the Republicans in a special election held last month.

Additionally, A recent Quinnipiac poll found that just 19 percent of Hispanics approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance. The survey also found that more Hispanics would rather see Republicans control both chambers of Congress over Democrats.

The Quinnipiac poll was released one week after first lady Biden asserted that the Hispanic community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”