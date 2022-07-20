President Joe Biden’s job performance approval sits at just 19 percent among Hispanics, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

Biden’s 19 percent support from Hispanics puts him at 51 percent underwater with the demographic, as 70 percent disapprove of how the president handles his job.

Additionally, just 22 percent of Hispanics want Biden to run for president again in 2024.

Hispanics largely disapprove of how Biden handles the economy, with only 19 percent approving compared to 72 percent who disapprove. Inflation is by far the most impactful issue for Hispanic voters, with 41 percent saying it is the most urgent issue the country faces today.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that 29 percent of whites approve of Biden’s job performance, and less than two-thirds of black Americans do.

Quinnipiac’s poll was released one week after First Lady Jill Biden butchered the pronunciation of “bodega” and asserted that the Hispanic community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” while speaking at a “Latinx IncluXion” luncheon.

“I guess ‘unique as tacos’ and ‘Latinx’ aren’t working,” writer Giancarlo Sopo joked.

With Hispanic Republicans like Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) flipping historically blue seats for the Republicans, it appears more Hispanics are moving towards the GOP.

More Hispanics want the Republican Party to control the House of Representatives over Democrats, with 42 percent for the GOP compared to 40 percent for Democrats. Similarly, 45 percent of Hispanics want Republicans to control the U.S. Senate, compared to 42 percent who want the upper chamber to be controlled by Democrats.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,523 Americans from July 14 to July 18. The poll has a margin of error of ± 2.7 percent.