The Harbour Group – founded by Missouri businessman and former U.S. Ambassador Sam Fox – has pumped money into the Save Missouri Values Super PAC, which, per Open Secrets, supports Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the Show Me State’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate. At the same time, Fox’s son, Jeff, contributed to Schmitt’s campaign.

Open Secrets shows that the Harbour Group is the sixth largest donor to Save Missouri Values, having shelled out $100,000 to the Super PAC. Federal Election Commission campaign finance records reveal that Jeff Fox, the CEO and Chairman of the Harbour Group, has given $5,800 to Schmitt, including $2,900 for the primary and $2,900 for the general election – both of which are the maximum allowed under the FEC limits.

The Fox family plays a large role in Missouri elections, having donated to both GOP and Democrat candidates in the past. Sam Fox previously backed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in his Senate 2018 bid but emphatically disavowed and censured the senator after he objected to the presidential election certification process in 2021. In a scathing statement to the Kansas City Star, Fox wrote:

Sen. Hawley engaged in an act of reckless pandering. He helped put the country on a path that has ended in five deaths and in disgrace for himself and for the nation. Supporting Hawley when he ran for the Senate in 2018 was my mistake. He can certainly forget about any support from me again.

“Fox wrote other Republican donors in June of 2017 and asked them to withhold their support for other candidates in order to clear a path for Hawley,” the outlet reported.

Moreover, Open Secrets’ campaign finance records show that Sam Fox, who was appointed ambassador to Belgium by former President George W. Bush in 2007, contributed $100,000 to Chris Koster in 2016. Koster was the Democrat nominee for governor in Missouri and ended up losing the race to former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO), who is running against Schmitt in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in the Show Me State. Open Secrets’ records also show he also contributed to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in 2021.

The records show donations to a variety of Republicans as well, including several establishment anti-Trump or otherwise establishment types like Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, impeachment supporters Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY), and the GOP architect of the latest federal gun control plan Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).