The Sunshine State this week kicked off its back-to-school tax-free holiday — part of the $1.2 billion tax relief package Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed in May to help relieve Floridians from President Biden’s spiraling economy.

“Now through August 7th, Florida families can purchase the school supplies they need tax-free!” DeSantis reminded Floridians on Friday.

“Eligible items range from school supplies selling for $50 or less to clothing and footwear for $100 or less and computers for $1,500 or less,” he added:

According to the state’s Taxpayer Information Publication (TIP) sheet, tax is not due on the retail sale on:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item*

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less*

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The tax-free holiday on school supplies extends through August 7, 2022.

The tax-free holiday is part of the $1.2 billion tax relief package the governor signed in May, which contains special exemption periods for items such as baby clothes, diapers, and disaster supplies. Additionally, the relief package includes a gas tax holiday in October, which DeSantis said will reduce the price of fuel by “about 25 cents a gallon” in the Sunshine State.

“Families are going to be able to save for things that that really matter for them,” the governor said in May.

The latest tax-exemption period coincides with the U.S. economy contracting again in the second quarter of the year, pointing to a recession.