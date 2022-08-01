Elementary School Principal Recommends Children Embrace Transgender Propaganda for Summer Reading

An elementary school principal in Minnesota is catching heat after being featured on the famous Libs of TikTok, where she proudly shared a book promoting transgenderism for summer reading.

“I’ve been doing some reading this summer and so I thought I would share a couple of books because you have a little bit of time left to do some reading. I also read Jack, Not Jackie by Erika Silverman,” Stacy DeCorsey, principal of Excelsior Elementary School, said in a video, referring to it as a “phenomenal read.”

The picture book’s premise, per a description on Amazon, revolves around a “big sister” Susan who realizes her little sister Jackie identifies more as a boy named Jack:

In this heartwarming picture book, a big sister realizes that her little sister, Jackie, doesn’t like dresses or fairies-she likes ties and bugs! Will she and her family be able to accept that Jackie identifies more as “Jack”? Susan thinks her little sister Jackie has the best giggle! She can’t wait for Jackie to get older so they can do all sorts of things like play forest fairies and be explorers together. But as Jackie grows, she doesn’t want to play those games. She wants to play with mud and be a super bug! Jackie also doesn’t like dresses or her long hair, and she would rather be called Jack. Readers will love this sweet story about change and acceptance. This book is published in partnership with GLAAD to accelerate LGBTQ inclusivity and acceptance.

In the work, the mother ultimately determines that “Jack” can wear “whatever feels right” after the little girl, who believes she is a boy, threw a fit about receiving a dress.

Ultimately, DeCorsey recommended the book for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“So if you’re K, 1, 2, 3 even, it’s a really good read called Jack not Jackie,” she said, adding the publication will be on their shelves in the media center this fall in the new school year:

Minnesota elementary principal promoted the book “Jack Not Jackie” as summer reading for K-2 grades. The book is about a toddler becoming transgender and cross-dressing. pic.twitter.com/FB57rnxgSg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2022

According to reports, DeCorsey later apologized for making people uncomfortable with the book suggestion, claiming it was only “intended to support our transgender students who are often overlooked and misunderstood in schools.”

“Please know this is not a required reading for students,” she said. “It was simply meant to be a suggestion for families who are looking for these types of resources.”

This injection of radical gender ideology in schools is nothing new.

Parents were reportedly dismissed by school officials after protesting a teacher’s decision to read a transgender book to first-graders. https://t.co/RFFQkF5eMD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2021

The push has prompted states such as Florida to take action, enacting the Parental Rights in Education law this year, which bars classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation for children in kindergarten through third grade — the same grades DeCorsey recommended the book for.

Contrary to leftist talking points, most Americans support anti-groomer laws, keeping such discussions out of young childrens’ classrooms.