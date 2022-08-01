Voters prefer former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey found voters giving Trump a higher favorable impression than Biden, as 49 percent find Trump at least somewhat favorable, compared to 43 percent who said the same of Biden. While there is a predictable partisan divide, independent voters view Trump more favorably — 43 percent to Biden’s 36 percent.

Likely voters were ultimately asked, “If the next U.S. presidential election were held today, and President Joe Biden were running against former President Donald Trump, who would you be most likely to vote for?”

Trump leads Biden by a six-point margin — 46 percent to 40 percent — among all voters. Ten percent said “some other candidate,” followed by two percent who said they would not vote and another two percent who said they remain unsure.

Over three-quarters of Republicans, 77 percent, said they would choose Trump, compared to 70 percent of Democrats who would choose Biden. While 15 percent of Republicans said they would choose Biden, one in five Democrats said the same of Trump.

Once again, Trump carries the edge with independent voters, leading by eight percent — 42 percent to Biden’s 34. Sixteen percent of those in that group said they would choose another candidate:

In a rematch, 48% of whites, 28% of Black voters and 48% of other minorities would vote for Trump, while 52% of Black voters, 41% of whites and 30% of other minorities would vote for Biden. There is not much evidence of a “gender gap” in a hypothetical Trump-Biden rematch, although more men (32%) than women voters (27%) have a Very Favorable impression of Trump. A majority (52%) of voters 65 and older would choose Trump in a rematch with Biden, and Trump would beat Biden 48%-41% among voters ages 40-64. Voters under 40 slightly favor Biden (39%) over Trump (38%).

The survey was taken July 26-27, 2022 among 1,000 likely U.S> voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

This is far from the first survey showing Trump besting the incumbent. A recent Premise Poll also showed Trump leading Biden by a six-point margin.

Biden’s team contends that he plans to run again, and Trump has yet to make an official announcement but has hinted that he intends to run again as well. In the meantime, Trump has remained active soon TruthSocial, recently asserting that Biden has dementia.