Conservative Kris Kobach Wins Kansas Attorney General GOP Primary

Conservative Kris Kobach, the former Kansas Secretary of State, has won the state’s attorney general Republican primary.

With more than 41 percent of the vote, Kobach beat out Republicans Kellie Warren and Tony Mattivi in the attorney general Republican primary on August 2. Kobach will now face Democrat candidate Chris Mann.

Kansas has not had a Democrat attorney general since 2011.

.@NBCNews projects Kris Kobach wins the Kansas GOP AG primary. His political comeback is on — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 3, 2022

Kobach ran on a fiercely conservative agenda that vows to open a special litigation unit to sue President Joe Biden’s administration, prosecute voter fraud, eliminate concealed carry fees for residents, restore the state’s pro-life laws, and rigorously go after scammers that are defrauding consumers.

Kobach’s victory is a major conservative comeback after previously running for Senate in 2020 and governor in 2018. From 2011 to 2019, Kobach served as the 31st Kansas Secretary of State. He has five children with his wife, Heather.

Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News.

