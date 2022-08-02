North Carolina: Officer Shot and Killed Serving Mental Health Order

Wayne County, North Carolina, Sergeant Matthew Fishman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Monday, and his death was announced Tuesday.

Wayne County public information officer Joel Gillie announced, “It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday,” 11 ABC reported.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) spoke of Fishman’s death at Tuesday’s Council of State meeting, saying, “Today I want us to adjourn this meeting in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman and all of our law enforcement officers who are courageously doing their jobs and have been injured and killed in the line of duty.”

Fishman was shot “while serving involuntary commitment papers.” Two other officers, Corporal Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, were also shot, but both are expected to survive.

WITN notes that SWAT entered the home of the 23-year-old man who shot Fishman and found the individual deceased, apparently via suicide.

As of July 14, 2022, ABC News pointed out the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund indicated 33 officers had been killed with firearms during the first six months of this year. Twenty-eight officers were killed with firearms during the first six months of 2021.

