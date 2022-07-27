Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday weighed in on his administration’s efforts to fight back against the sexualization of children and spoke of the “disturbing trend” of society trying to sexualize young children following news of the state filing a complaint against a bar in Miami that offers drag shows to children.

“There was a video out of Dallas where they had all these young kids putting money in the underwear of these drag queens at a bar, and that’s totally unacceptable,” DeSantis said, explaining that videos later emerged showing similar scenarios occurring in the Sunshine State.

“So we said, wait a minute having kids involved in this is wrong, that is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida, and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualized these young people,” he said. “That is not the way you look out for our children.”

DeSantis spoke about the Department of Business and Professional regulation lunching an investigation into the Miami bar that offers drag shows to children. Investigators found that there were, indeed, minors present at these “sexually explicit drag shows.”

“They actually had the bar, had a children’s menu on their food services and you think of yourself, you know, give me a break what’s going on. So they looked under Florida law and were able to initiate this procedure that would basically take away the liquor license for that,” he said, explaining that they continued to gather evidence.

While there may be more instances of this obscene behavior, DeSantis assured that state agencies will respond, because his administration takes the “well-being of children very seriously.”

“We want to make sure we want to make sure that we have a state and we have communities where kids can be kids,” he said, pointing to his administration’s battles against woke Disney as a prime example.

“I’m sensitive to this, I’ve got a five, a four, and a two year old, my wife and I back home, and we get our money’s worth out of that. Being a parent is the most important thing we do. It’s also very challenging enough as it is,” he explained:

And so I think parents, particularly this time in society’s history, should be able to have their kids go to kindergarten, watch cartoons, just be kids, without having some agenda shoved down their throats all the time. And that’s what we’re fighting for. That’s what we’re fighting for. And that’s why we, you know, those agencies are moving forward with that.

“People have different views about what they want to do as adults. But it used to be, the kids are off limits, no one wanted to bring the kids into any of this stuff. And we’ve got to get back to that. And I can tell you in Florida, we are going to make sure that that happens,” he vowed.

“Speaking on behalf of A LOT of moms across the state, we do not want our children exposed to inappropriate sexualized content. Full stop,” first lady Casey DeSantis added:

