The Pennsylvania Department of Education claims children as young as three can identify as transgender and lists “ne, ve, ze/zie and xe” as viable pronouns.

The website for the department also advises teachers to ask students before assuming what a student’s preferred pronouns might be.

“In addition to the traditional pronouns (he/him, she/her, they), some people prefer to use gender-neutral pronouns, such as ne, ve, ze/zie and xe,” the website says. “If you don’t know a student’s preferred personal pronoun, it’s always best to ask.”

According to the website, which is intended to be a guide for teachers, “binary gender” is the “faulty concept that there are only two genders: male and female” and “gender expression/gender presentation” is “how we show our gender to the world through external choices (e.g. dress, behavior, hairstyle).”

The department also advocates for teachers to celebrate a “gender-neutral day” in which students are asked to pick “two to three ways they will reject gender stereotypes for the day.”

Students and teachers should also “make specific commitments” to “challenge gender norms.”

“This is part of a national effort in schools to ‘break the binary’ by confusing young children about biological sex and indoctrinating them into believing that gender is a spectrum,” Parents Defending Education Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi told Fox News in a statement. “The Department of Education should delete these ideology based resources from their website and anyone teaching gender fluidity to three year olds does not belong in a classroom.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.