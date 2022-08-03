Registered Republicans and “No Party” registered Iowans outnumber those registered as Democrats, according to data released by the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

This week the latest numbers were released that showed Republicans have the highest number of registered voters in the state, with 761,274 people, roughly 85,000 more than those registered as Democrats.

Those registered as “no party” are in the second largest group, with 735,419 people, roughly 32,000 more than those registered as Democrats. There are only 703,634 registered Democrats in the state and 19,670 registered as something else.

Since the last election, November 2020, the Iowa GOP calculated that 40,841 Iowans left the Democrat Party. In addition, the state’s Republican Party gained 6,252 voters, which increased the spread of Republican voters from 10,547 in 2020 to 57,640 today.

Here is a snapshot of Iowa's new statewide voter registration totals broken down by congressional district for the month of August. For more info visit https://t.co/B4YsYL1M9D #ialegis #TrustedInfo2022 pic.twitter.com/wXKvsjEdLT — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 1, 2022

The Secretary of State also showed the difference in party registration per congressional district.

First Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson:

Democrat: 193,077

Republican: 178,278

No Party: 199,474

Other: 4,906

Second Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks:

Democrat: 185,071

Republican: 174,663

No Party: 194,630

Other: 4,743

Third Congressional District, currently held by Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne:

Democrat: 189,681

Republican: 178,041

No Party: 168,532

Other: 5,231

Fourth Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra:

Democrat: 135,805

Republican: 230,292

No Party: 172,783

Other: 4,790

Additionally, the Republican Party of Iowa this week hit a “major milestone” over the weekend. In its effort to turn the state redder, the party announced Republicans had made 1,000,000 voter contacts.

The party’s press release, which noted the Republicans’ advancement in party registration and voter contacts, stated that “one thing is clear” with the voters they have talked to: “Iowans are tired of the Democrat Party and its leadership.”

This year, the Hawkeye State will go to the polls and elect its governor, which has four-year terms; a senator, which has six-year terms; and four congressional members. The Iowa GOP is looking to cement the state as Republican after it was viewed as a swing state not long ago.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.