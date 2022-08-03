Abe Hamadeh, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed, has won Arizona’s Republican attorney general primary, according to an Associated Press projection.

Hamadeh, a political newcomer, is a veteran and former prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Hamadeh’s race was called the morning after election day. With 97 percent of precincts reported, the former prosecutor earned 32 percent of the vote, which was eight points higher than his closest challenger.

Hamadeh defeated Republican candidates Rodney Glassman, Andrew Gould, Dawn Grove, Lacey Cooper, and Tiffany Shedd.

In his endorsement, Trump noted that Hamadeh “knows what happened in the 2020 Election, and will enforce voting laws so that our Elections are Free and Fair again.”

Trump also praised Hamadeh for his commitment to border security, fighting big tech, and protecting the second amendment.

Trump said Hamadeh “will go after the drug cartels to secure and stop the invasion of our Southern Border, and is committed to the Constitution, equal justice under the law, and our Military and our Veterans.”

“He will stand up to ‘woke’ Big Tech and the Radical Left. Also, he will protect our Great Second Amendment, which is under siege now more than ever before,” Trump added.

Hamadeh recently spoke with Breitbart News about his plan to designate Mexican drug cartels as “terrorist organizations” if elected as Arizona’s attorney general.

“I know I spoke about it in the past with talking about labeling the drug cartels as terrorist organizations. And that would be one of my first priorities,” Hamadeh told Breitbart News. “First of all, because all the fentanyl that’s been pouring across the country. I mean, it’s killed hundreds of 1000s of young Americans.”

Hamadeh also said he would urge the next governor of Arizona to establish a state guard to protect the southern border. “So I’m calling for the state guard to be created so that we can finally patrol our border without asking the federal government for permission,” he said.

On big tech, Hamadeh said he is “looking at” declaring Google a public utility, which would bar them from censoring conservatives in their search results.

Hamadeh will face Democrat candidate Kris Mayes, who ran unopposed in the Democrat primary, in November’s midterm elections.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.