House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is getting heat for speaking about her “connection” with China during a visit to the Indo-Pacific where she stopped in Taiwan, Fox News reported Saturday.

“When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we’ve always felt a connection there,” Pelosi commented.

Outkick’s Clay Travis shared the clip on social media, writing, “We are truly led by imbeciles.”

Nancy Pelosi says she’s always felt a connection to China because when she was a little girl her parents told her if she kept digging a hole at the beach eventually she’d reach China. We are truly led by imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/cQx37gRDR9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2022

Travis’s followers were quick to respond to the video, one person writing, “As a little boy I felt a connection with London and France because I saw someone’s underpants.”