House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is getting heat for speaking about her “connection” with China during a visit to the Indo-Pacific where she stopped in Taiwan, Fox News reported Saturday.
“When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we’ve always felt a connection there,” Pelosi commented.
Outkick’s Clay Travis shared the clip on social media, writing, “We are truly led by imbeciles.”
Nancy Pelosi says she’s always felt a connection to China because when she was a little girl her parents told her if she kept digging a hole at the beach eventually she’d reach China. We are truly led by imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/cQx37gRDR9
Travis’s followers were quick to respond to the video, one person writing, “As a little boy I felt a connection with London and France because I saw someone’s underpants.”
“Hard to believe she said that in public. Embarrassing!” another wrote, while someone else replied, “You can’t make this stuff up totally amazing.”
Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite the Biden administration’s and China’s warnings not to visit, Breitbart News reported.
It was the first time in 25 years a U.S. official of her rank journeyed to Taiwan, the outlet continued:
The Biden administration opposed her trip out of fear it would further destabilize the U.S. relationship with China at a time when the U.S. is suffering from high prices of goods, supply-chain disruptions, and pursuing a green energy agenda, all of which the administration hopes it can work with China on as midterm elections loom.
Pelosi first planned to take the trip in April but postponed it after contracting Chinese coronavirus – a disease the Taiwanese government attempted to alert the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) about in December 2019 but was ignored.
The trip sparked fury from Beijing, which warned of consequences. Chinese propagandist Hu Xijin threatened that China could shoot down her plane in a tweet, which he later deleted after Twitter locked his account.
In addition, Republicans encouraged her to make the trip and “not back down to Biden or allow Beijing to veto the travel of American officials,” the outlet said.
