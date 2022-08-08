Joe Biden on China Military Drills in Taiwan: ‘I’m Not Worried but I’m Concerned’

President Joe Biden reacted Monday to China’s escalating aggression near Taiwan in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island.

“I’m not worried but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” Biden told reporters. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more than they are.”

The president reacted to China’s actions as he left Delaware for a trip to eastern Kentucky, where the state has experienced devastating flooding.

After Pelosi left Taiwan, China responded by conducting live-fire drills in the surrounding waters of the island.

The White House condemned China’s actions as “irresponsible” and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken signaled his disapproval of the military operations as “extreme” and “disproportionate.”

China announced further military drills on Monday after condemning the United States for provoking the conflict.

“The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is entirely provoked and created by the U.S. side on its own initiative, and the U.S. side must bear full responsibility and serious consequences for this,” defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

Biden initially signaled his opposition to Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan, but ultimately defended the trip after it was clear she would not be deterred.