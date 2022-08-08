A crowd of Gov. Greg Abbot (R-TX) supporters jeered failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke as he left a campaign stop in central Texas over the weekend.

Language Warning – Watch Below:

BREAKING: Beto just got run out of Rockdale, Texaspic.twitter.com/JHSV1FwIsV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2022

The video, posted to Twitter by user @sues86453 and shared in a tweet by journalist Jack Posobiec, shows a large crowd heckling O’Rourke Friday night in Rockdale, Texas, some 60 miles northeast of Austin. Police escorted O’Rourke to his vehicle as those in the group held “ABBOTT” signs and Kid Rock’s “We the People” played in the background.



“Beto just got run out of Rockdale, Texas,” Posobiec wrote.

The stop at the Kay Theater was part of the former congressman’s “O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas,” a seven-week-long road trip around Lone Star State, as KWKT reported. Rockdale is situated in the densely Republican Milam County, where Abbott took home a whopping 76.1 percent of the vote against Democrat gubernatorial opponent Lupe Valdez in 2018. O’Rourke ran his failed senatorial campaign in Texas that year in an attempt to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TC), but he only secured 25 percent of the vote in Milam County versus Cruz’s 74.1 percent.

After losing the senate bid in 2018, O’Rourke, who represented the Sixteenth Congressional District as a U.S. Congressman from 2013-2019, launched a presidential campaign in 2020 but failed to secure a single delegate, unlike seven of his opponents. The far-left candidate recently made headlines after radical progressive billionaire George Soros dumped $1,000,000 into his gubernatorial campaign, as Breitbart News reported:

The Texas Ethics Commission’s website shows that Soros’s contribution to the Beto for Texas PAC came on June 23. Soros is a major donor to Democrat campaigns, having contributed millions to the top pro-Clinton Super PAC during Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. He also contributed to PACs that supported radical leftist district attorneys during their campaigns in recent years, including Alvin Bragg in New York County, New York, George Gascón in Los Angeles County, California, and Kim Foxx in Cook County, Illinois.

Currently, O’Rourke is behind Abbott in the gubernatorial polls. A University of Texas poll from July found the governor six points ahead of O’Rourke among registered voters, at 45 percent and 39 percent, respectively.