Far-left billionaire George Soros contributed $1,000,000 to failed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign in Texas late last month.

The Texas Ethics Commission’s website shows that Soros’s contribution to the Beto for Texas PAC came on June 23. Soros is a major donor to Democrat campaigns, having contributed millions to the top pro-Clinton Super PAC during Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. He also contributed to PACs that supported radical leftist district attorneys during their campaigns in recent years, including Alvin Bragg in New York County, New York, George Gascón in Los Angeles County, California, and Kim Foxx in Cook County, Illinois.

Between late February and the end of June, O’Rourke raised a record of $27.6 million, while his general election opponent, Gov Greg Abbott (R-TX), was not far behind, taking in $24.9 million, the Texas Tribune reported. Since November 15, 2021, O’Rourke has raised $40.9 million, but only 60 percent of the total has come from contributors in Texas, compared to Abbott’s $37 million, 83 percent of which has come from in-state donors. Abbott has 45.7 million in cash on hand, leading his opponent by a nearly 2-1 margin, as O’Rourke has 23.9 million in his war chest.

Soros-backed O’Rourke launched a presidential bid in 2020 and failed to secure a single delegate following a 2018 bid for U.S. Senate in Texas, where he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Now, he looks to unseat Abbott, who is vying for his third term as governor. recent polling out of the Lone Start State consistently shows the sitting governor leading the race. A University of Texas poll from earlier this month had Abbott ahead of O’Rourke by six percentage points at 45 percent and 39 percent, respectively, among Texas voters. In A CBS/YouGov poll released on June 30, O’Rourke garnered 41 percent of the response among adult residents in Texas, which was eight points behind Abbott with 49 percent.

Following the school shooting at Robb Elementary School, O’Roruke showed up at an Abbot press conference in what Uvalde Mayor Don Mcloughlin called an effort to score cheap political points, as Breitbart News previously noted.

“You’re doing nothing,” O’Rourke told the governor.

“He needs to get his ass out of here,” McLoughlin declared. “Sir, you’re out of line! Sir, you’re out of line! Please leave this auditorium.” “I can’t believe … you’re a sick son of a bitch,” the mayor continued, “that would come to an event like this to make political issues.”