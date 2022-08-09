Various unclassified items were taken from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in a previous search.

Prior to the FBI raid of Trump’s residence on Monday, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved various items from Mar-a-Lago. The search, which occurred in January, resulted in several boxes of documents being retrieved from Trump’s home.

An anonymous source told the Washington Post that a variety of different items were taken from the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago, claiming that the list of unclassified items that were taken is roughly 100 pages long.

The Washington Post noted that “items that were improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago include a cocktail napkin, a phone list, charts, slide decks, letters, memos, maps, talking points, a birthday dinner menu, schedules and more.”

An unprecedented FBI raid for cocktail napkins and birthday dinner menus.https://t.co/Ouk45KCfNl pic.twitter.com/o9T0BmSXcl — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) August 9, 2022

The Clintons left the White House with over $190K worth of “furniture, china, flatware, art, and other gifts.” Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is fundraising for the left with hats and shirts that say “But Her Emails” in the wake of the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

