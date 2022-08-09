Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed concern Tuesday over the search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump. No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history,” he wrote in a social media post.

Trump’s Florida residence was raided by the FBI on Monday, Breitbart News reported.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said at the time.

In a subsequent post, Pence continued, “After years where FBI agents were found to be acting on political motivation during our administration, the appearance of continued partisanship by the Justice Department must be addressed.”

Pence also noted the action “undermines public confidence in our system of justice and Attorney General Garland must give a full accounting to the American people as to why this action was taken and he must do so immediately.”

On Monday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed to open an investigation into Garland and the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home, Breitbart News reported.

McCarthy stated, “I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Monday that evidence seized by the FBI at Trump’s home would be ruled out if the action were deemed improper.

Dershowitz continued, “I just hope this raid has a justification. If it doesn’t have a justification, the material seized in it will be suppressed. … The law is clear: you don’t engage in a raid unless you’ve exhausted all of the other remedies.”