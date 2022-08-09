Mitch McConnell Refuses to Answer Questions on FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to answer questions about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald Trump.

During a press event, when McConnell was asked about his reaction to the FBI’s raid at Mar-a-Lago, he quickly responded, “I’m here today to talk about the flood and the recovery from the flood.”

Watch:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to answer question about FBI's raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence Q: What was your reaction to the FBI raid yesterday at Mar-a-Lago McConnell: "I'm here today to talk about the flood and the recovery from the flood" pic.twitter.com/zfiQ0cBO8A — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) August 9, 2022

Breitbart News attempted to reach McConnell’s office for comment earlier Tuesday morning and has not heard back by the time of publication. The minority leader has not made any public announcement regarding the raid and has appeared to show no concern.

At this time, three Republican senators in leadership have issued public statements condemning the raid, including Senate Republican Conference chair John Barrasso (R-WY), National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott (R-FL), and Senate Republican Conference vice chair Joni Ernst (R-IA).

At the time, the White House “played dumb” by insisting that President Joe Biden had no prior knowledge of the raid. “The president was not briefed, was not aware of it. No one from the White House was given a head’s up,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the former president, in a lengthy statement, was the first to confirm the FBI raid of his home in Palm Beach.

“These are dark times for our Nation,” as his home “is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a written statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”