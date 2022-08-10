Appearing on the Fox Business Network, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to be “transparent” regarding its reported execution of a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.
A transcript is as follows:
DAGEN MCDOWELL: With the raid taking place on Florida property, where you notified of this at all?
FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL ASHLEY MOODY: No. This is not uncommon. Of course you have federal and state cases, so it’s not uncommon. What is uncommon from what I can tell you as a former federal prosecutor is a raid by dozen of FBI agents over what we hear, presumably, is a document dispute. I can tell you that is not common in these types of investigations. And I’m urging for the sake of the independence and integrity of our law enforcement institutions that Garland and Wray come out very soon and start being transparent with Americans about why this was necessary.
