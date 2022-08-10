An illegal alien is accused of stabbing to death 34-year-old Julie Anne Graichen in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Miguel Ramirez, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Graichen to death. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed Ramirez’s illegal alien status.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Nashua police were called to a multi-unit residence in the early evening on August 5 where they found Graichen stabbed to death. An autopsy confirmed that Graichen had suffered a stab wound to her chest.

In her obituary, Graichen’s family said she loved horses, cats, and reading, and had a large following online from her hoop performances at local music festivals.

“Her creative and magnetic personality touched many, and she left a memorable and unique impression with her friends and family,” Graichen’s obituary reads.

Graichen leaves behind parents John and Marie of Nashua, brother James Graichen and sister-in-law, their two children, as well as her former husband Carl Seher.

Ramirez was arraigned this week and is being held without bail.

