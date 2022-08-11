Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would not directly address whether he believes President Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024.

“I’m not focusing on that,” Schumer replied when asked about a the subject during an interview with SiriusXM show host Joe Madison.

“If we get a couple more seats in the Senate — right now, if the election were held today, we would pick up a few seats,” the New York Democrat then said of the upcoming midterm elections. “We’re doing great.”

Schumer’s remarks come after the Senate Majority Leader pledged to support Biden if he seeks a second White House term.

“I have said if he runs, I’ll support him,” the lawmaker told reporters in late July.

However, not all Democrats are eager to see Biden run for the presidency again.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) made headlines last month after coming out against the idea of a second Biden term.

Phillips told Chad Hartman of WCCO-AM:

I have respect for Joe Biden. I think he has — despite some mistakes and some missteps, despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don’t. I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up.

The Minnesota Democrat recently doubled down on his remarks.

“I think in 2024 it’s going to be an opportunity, not to mention a national need, for a new generation of leaders on both sides of the aisle,” he said.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly affirmed that the president intends to run in 2024.

“So let me just say this and the president has been asked this question multiple times. So have I. The president intends to run in 2024. That is something that he’s, again, has said multiple times,” Jean-Pierre told The View last month. “It is so far away right now. It is a long time away and what we are going to focus on, on how do we continue to deliver for the American public today, and the next day and has we have been doing the past 18 months. I will say this from that same poll that you are reading off of, is that in a head-to-head, the president beats Donald Trump.”