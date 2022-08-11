Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Thursday she is “ashamed” that Republicans are questioning the FBI’s credibility after it raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

“I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search,” she claimed. “These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk.”

Cheney’s remarks follow multiple investigations into Trump, including the Russia hoax and two impeachment trials. Before that, the FBI looked the other way in 2016 regarding Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 acid-washed emails.

FBI's judgment is 'no reasonable prosecutor' would bring charges against Clinton: Comey https://t.co/5rA0rgKO9G pic.twitter.com/hahlwBnYW3 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2016

After Monday’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, many Republicans have questioned the FBI’s credibility. Longtime Cheney foe and anti-globalist foreign policy wonk Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has slammed the FBI’s raid as “outrageous and unjust.”

“The @FBI raid on President Trump was approved by Director Wray, who also claimed that the illegal FISA warrants used to spy on Trump were constitutional,” Paul tweeted. “Today’s raid is outrageous and unjust, but predictable.”

