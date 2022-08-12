Joe Biden’s Easter Bunny Leaving the White House

President Joe Biden’s senior communications aide Meghan Hays, who served as the White House Easter Bunny this year, is leaving her position, officials confirmed.

“Very few people have had as deep an impact on every facet of President Biden’s communications as Meghan has,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement to CNN, adding, “We will miss her tremendously.”

Hays made a splash after she publicly interrupted the president while wearing the White House Easter Bunny suit during an April event on the South Lawn.

As the president was speaking to reporters about Afghanistan, the costumed Hays ran up to him and started waving her arms in front of his face to distract him and direct him elsewhere.

She later revealed herself on social media

Hays spent eight years working for Biden, including when he was Vice President and during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Meghan’s tenacity and fortitude helped us build a better campaign, transition, and White House communications operation and we will all miss her,” White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said to CNN.

White House senior associate communications director Matt Hill described Hays as “the glue that holds our Biden family together.”

Hays’ departure is the latest of a string of exits from Biden communications officials after White House press secretary Jen Psaki left in May.

Director of Rapid response communications Michael Gwinn, Press assistant Michael Kikukawa, Assistant press secretary Vedant Patel, and Biden’s chief of staff for the White House press office Amanda Finney also left the White House for other positions in the administration.